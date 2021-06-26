City parks, golf courses to open tomorrow

Capital witnesses highest number of daily vaccinations; 85 new infections reported

City parks, gardens and golf courses will be allowed to open from Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated in an order on Saturday.

Apart from these, the order stated, marriage ceremonies at banquet halls will be allowed up to 50% of their capacity, gyms and yoga institutes, too, will be permitted to open up to 50% capacity from Monday.

The Capital reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,33,675, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, nine deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,961. A total of 72,920 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate was 0.12%. Of the total cases, 14,07,116 people have recovered and there are 1,598 active cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that more than 2 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday, the highest number of daily vaccinations till now.

“In Delhi, 2,05,170 people have been given vaccine doses. For the last three days, more than 1.5 lakh people are being vaccinated continuously. The Delhi government is rapidly trying to protect people from a possible third wave by vaccinating them,” Mr. Sisodia said.

AAP MLA Atishi, who presents a daily vaccination bulletin, said about 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines are being administered daily and according to this, the Central government should give at least 45 lakh doses to Delhi in July.

She said that the vaccination stock of Delhi is currently around 8.39 lakhs and vaccine stock is available for five days as per the current vaccination pace.