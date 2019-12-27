City on high alert, forces deployed in sensitive areas

A high alert has been sounded and the national capital was put under a heavy security cover in view of the Friday prayers since the police crackdown on protesters in Daryaganj, said a police officer on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that they have deployed extra security personnel in sensitive areas in north-east, south and central Delhi. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF have also been deployed at certain locations.

“We have got intelligence inputs regarding a march towards Jantar Mantar from Jamia Nagar and north-east Delhi. We met the Imams of various mosques and requested them to make an appeal to people to maintain peace and not to get involved in any kind of violence,” the officer said.

Protests on Friday

On Friday, a group of students will stage a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. Then other groups will march to 7, RCR, and people from Jama Masjid might march towards Jantar Mantar.

Senior police officers held a meeting with local leaders and requested them to ask the youth not to get involved in any kind of rumour-mongering and ask them to avoid getting motivated by any rumour of violence. “We have got assurance from most of the locals and it will be a peaceful day,” the officer added.

The city has been witnessing demonstrations for the past few days, with the situation turning violent last week when hundreds of locals protesting the amended Citizenship Act clashed with the police at Delhi Gate.

“We are in touch with the U.P. police and trying to identify accounts on social media spreading rumours. We are working in close coordination. We also keep a tab on WhatsApp and Telegram groups,” the officer said.

Around 200 police personnel in civil dress have been deployed in sensitive areas to alert the local police in case of any violence.

On December 15, Jamia Nagar witnessed violence. On December 17 and 20, there were incidents of stone-pelting in north-east and central Delhi.