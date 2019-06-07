City may get hotter in the coming days

Temperature in parts of the city crossed the 45 degree Celsius mark again with Palam recording a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

The official temperature of the city recorded at the Safdarjung station was 43.9 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above the normal.

The weather stations at Delhi Ridge and Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperatures at 45.2 and 45 degrees Celsius respectively. However, towards the evening, gusty winds blew across the Capital providing some relief from the hot weather.

The Met department has forecast a heatwave in the coming days with the maximum temperature likely to be above 44 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Met department has forecast a partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 44 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With the monsoon getting delayed as it is yet to hit Kerala, the IMD said that the Capital will have to wait longer this year to receive relief in the form of rain, a weather official said.