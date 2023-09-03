City is in bad shape, have to clean it: Delhi L-G

September 03, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday said cleaning up the national capital ahead of the G-20 Summit was the most challenging task and over 15,000 tonnes of garbage was lifted from city roads.

“The entire city is in a bad shape, we have to clean and green it,” he said in an interview to The Hindu.

“The most challenging part was to clean up the 61 roads that will be used for the event. Roads, their sidewalks and central verges were extremely dirty. There were potholes and broken footpaths, so these were also fixed in the past two months,” he said.

However, he said, “Delhi will remain like this. We have already given contracts for the maintenance of everything such as statues, fountains and artworks on walls after the event.”

He said the focus of the current drive was the New Delhi district and nearby areas since the guests will be staying there and the venue, Bharat Mandapam, is located in the area.

“But from September 16, we are going to take the beautification work to other parts. We will start with the ring road,” the L-G said.

The L-G also said that 400 police personnel trained to help tourists will be deployed in parts of the city. “For the family members of the delegates who wish to explore the city, young officers will be deployed as tourist police with smart vehicles,” he said.

The L-G said several taxis were flagged off for tourists and their drivers have been trained on how to behave and deal with guests.

“Each place has been beautified on a specific theme like lion sculptures near the airport symbolise India’s growing power in the world and the horse statues are the symbol of India’s growth while the PM Gati Shakti Scheme and the Yakshini statues in Delhi Cantt show India’s growing wealth,” Mr. Saxena said.

Asked about the flooding problem around Pragati Maidan, he said more than 100 heavy-duty pumps mounted on vehicles and silt clearing equipment have been installed.

“We are prepared to deal with any level of flooding. After the June floods, we have cleaned a nearby drain,” he said.

When asked about the work on flattening the three major landfill sites in the city, the L-G said his hands were tied after the Delhi government got a stay from the Supreme Court on the National Green Tribunal’s order to appoint him as the head of a panel on solid waste management.

The NGT in February had formed a high-level committee to monitor solid waste management in Delhi with the L-G as its chairperson.

“Before the SC’s stay, we had achieved the average of clearing over 6 lakh tonnes of garbage a month. Between 2019 and May 2022, this capacity was less than 1 lakh tonnes a month,” he said, adding that agencies like the NHAI and paper manufacturing companies had been roped in to pick garbage.

“Now, that the case is with the SC, my hands are tied,” he added.

Mr. Saxena said that Delhi Police has worked in close coordination with the Indian Army, Air Force and other central agencies for the security arrangements during the summit. “We are fully prepared to provide fool-proof security and ensure that the Summit goes on smoothly,” he said.