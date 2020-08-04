City IAS probables to focus on education and environment

NEW DELHI

04 August 2020 23:27 IST

‘IAS is a wonderful platform to contribute to the society’

Delhi boy Jatin Kishore, currently a 2018-batch officer in the Indian Economic Service (IES), ranked second in the civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This was his second attempt.

Mr. Kishore said that he was happy to have secured the second rank and that he would like to focus on education and environment during his career.

“The IAS is a wonderful platform to serve and contribute to improving the society in general. Depending on the district I am posted in, I will address the challenges. However, in general, I would like to focus on education as it forms the base of life,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

With a similar goal to focus on education, Himanshu Jain who came fourth, said: “I see my selection in IAS not as an achievement but an opportunity to serve the nation.” Hailing from Palwal in Haryana, he has been in Delhi since the time he was in Class 8.

Disparity in equality

After completing his BA (Hons.) in economics from Hansraj College, Mr. Jain did not make it past the prelims in his first attempt, but continued his preparation. His second attempt was successful and he hopes that he can serve the country and his home State Haryana after being inducted into the IAS.

“I would like to work on issues like primary education to deal with the problem of illiteracy and the wide disparity in equality,” Mr. Jain said.

Jamia coaching centre

In another achievement for the city, 30 candidates who received coaching and training at the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in UPSC’s civil services exam. The university said that 25 of them were residing in RCA and five were trained at the mock interview programme of the centre.

“Of the 30 selected candidates, six are expected to get IAS, eight are likely to get IPS and remaining candidates will get IRS, audit and account service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices,” the university said. JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the consistently high performance of the RCA-trained students in civil services examinations year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university.

Ruchi Bindal who secured 39th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year, JMI said. It added that many of the students have had to overcome tough socio-economic challenges and prove their mettle. The university said that from among those selected was Nadia Beig who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir.

Since, 2010, the RCA has produced 230 Civil Servants. It JMI to provide free coaching, and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the UPSC announced on Tuesday.