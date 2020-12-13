City hospital readies to store COVID-19 vaccinesCity hospital to get a shot in the arm

Delhi will see over 1.5 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated in the first phase followed by people above 50 years of age and with co-morbidities

Friday was a busy day at the utility block of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Sound of hammer hitting the chisel, breaking parts of the walls echoed in the building. In some areas, the floor was being redone, doors were being made bigger, and workers constantly moved in and out of the building.

Two floors of the building are being converted into a storage facility for any COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be approved the government.

With the possibility of a vaccine brighter than ever, the Delhi government has started its preparation to vaccinate the residents. Apart from the storage facility, the government has collected a list of more than 1.5 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated and is also looking at data of people above 50 years of age and with co-morbidities to be inoculated next.

Different temperatures

“Right now, civil and electrical works are happening at the utility block. Some doors are being made bigger to accommodate large equipment for refrigeration. We will prepare for different temperatures as a vaccine is not yet decided,” said Chhavi Gupta, spokesperson of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that Delhi can vaccinate the whole population of Delhi in three to four weeks once the vaccine is available.

“The priority is healthcare and frontline workers. After which the focus will be on senior citizens, and subsequently moving to the entire population of Delhi. The Delhi government is fully capable of rolling out the vaccine to the entire population of the city. We are prepared with the storage facilities too. We are just waiting for it to be made available to us,” the Minister had said.

Training doctors

The government has also asked 47 hospitals to provide two doctors each to be trained for the vaccination process. These doctors will then conduct training programmes for others and help to make the whole training process faster.

The actual vaccinators will be ANMs and nurses, and training will also be imparted to ASHA workers and anganwadi workers to spread the message about the vaccine in the community, according to officials.

There will be more clarity once the Central government approves a vaccine, officials said.

A few are wary

But even as the government is moving ahead, many healthcare workers are wary about the vaccine.

“We did not get enough time to check if there are any long-term side effects to this vaccine. Many nurses are apprehensive about the vaccine, but this has not turned into a strong discussion as the government is yet to approve a vaccine,” said Fameer C.K., general secretary of AIIMS Nurses’ Union.

He said that ideally the vaccine should not be given to healthcare workers first as if there are any problems with the vaccine, then all the frontline warriors will be down and the healthcare system will be crippled.

Shoukat Ali, vice-president of Nurses’ Union of Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Delhi government hospital for COVID-19, also had a similar opinion.

“Many healthcare workers are concerned about the vaccine. There has been multiple controversial news about the vaccine. For instance, I saw a news today about a person developing antibodies against HIV after taking the vaccine for COVID-19. There has been news also about people being paralysed. In a way the vaccine is a trial attempt,” Mr. Ali said.

He said that they have raised the issue with doctors.

Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital said that a few doctors have spoken to him about the safety of the vaccine, but there are no “major concerns”. “Most of the healthcare workers are happy that there will soon be a vaccine. We have sent a list of 3,900 healthcare workers from our hospital to the Delhi government for vaccination,” Dr. Kumar said.