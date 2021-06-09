City hospital official sorry for Malayalam ban circular

New Delhi

09 June 2021 23:56 IST

The Nursing Superintendent of Delhi government-run GIPMER in a letter to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital apologised for an order the former had issued, which banned the nursing staffers from talking in Malayalam.

The official said that he had “no intention to disrespect any Indian language, region, or religion”.

On Saturday, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) banned nursing staffers from speaking in Malayalam in the hospital and warned of ‘serious action’ if they do not talk in English or Hindi, as per an order issued by the Nursing Superintendent of the hospital.

The order was later withdrawn on Sunday.

“I have issued said circular in a positive sense purely for the comfort of the patients and attendants. There was no malafide intentions to it... Even then, if any staff’s feelings were hurt, I regret/apology for the same and assure you I will be more careful and vigilant in future [sic],” the letter read.

The Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the development.