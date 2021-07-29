City gets fresh stock, but vaccination remains low

67 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital remained low even though the city received fresh supplies of vaccines, as per government data.

Only 37,825 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday, compared to 57,372 on Monday, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. The number of doses on Tuesday is almost one-third of vaccinations done on several days earlier this month.

The vaccine stock of the city on Wednesday morning would last for three days and there were 4,87,410 doses of Covishield and 2,23,970 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 97,79,440 doses have been administered in the city.

Meanwhile, the city reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,026, according to another bulletin. There were three deaths and the total number of deaths stood at 25,049.

A total of 73,392 tests were done in a day with a test positivity rate was 0.09%. Of the total cases, 14,36,093 people have recovered and there are 573 active cases, of which 165 are in home isolation.

Scheme extended

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of patients suffering from black fungus or mucormycosis. The govt. on March 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic.