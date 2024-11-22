 />
Delhi gets break from extreme air pollution; Centre declares staggered timings for its staff

Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘very poor’ after staying in ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ zones for a week; Union govt. advises employees to use carpooling, public transport to minimise vehicular pollution

Updated - November 22, 2024 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-smog gun sprinkling water to curb dust on the roads.

An anti-smog gun sprinkling water to curb dust on the roads. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

After nearly a week of breathing extremely polluted air, the city residents received some respite on Thursday with the pollution levels dropping marginally. The air quality is likely to remain the same for the next six days, according to official data.

However, the pollution levels were still several times higher than the threshold prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The national capital was ranked the second most polluted city in the country after Bihar’s Hajipur, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB found the level of PM2.5 (particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter) in the city — to be 162.1 micrograms per cubic metre of air — over 10 times the WHO’s permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

The Capital’s overall 24-hour average AQI was 371 (‘very poor’) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, down from 419 (‘severe’) a day earlier, as per the CPCB’s daily bulletin.

The AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500. A higher value suggests an increase in toxicity. The ‘severe’ category AQI affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, as per the CPCB.

An AQI reading between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

As per the latest Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data, the contribution of farm fires in the neighbouring States to PM2.5 in Delhi on November 19 was 22.1%.

Stubble burning and pollution from firecrackers, along with meteorological factors such as lower wind speed and drop in temperature, cause spikes in air pollution in Delhi and many other parts of north India every winter.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced staggered working hours for its employees.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government ordered its offices — except those providing essential services — to operate at half their strength and announced staggered timings for its employees due to the pollution.

The Central government employees were advised to use carpooling and public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. “Offices can operate from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. or from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.,” read the order.

“These measures may be adopted by Ministries/ Departments/ organisations as per their functional requirements, ensuring that there is no adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner,” the order added.

Season’s coldest night

Delhi continued to experience a drop in temperatures. The season’s coldest night — 10.2 degrees Celsius — was recorded on Thursday, which was a degree lower than the minimum on Wednesday and two degrees lower than Tuesday’s minimum.

The maximum temperature during the day, when the city continued to remain covered by a blanket of smog, was 27 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the normal for the season.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.

Published - November 22, 2024 01:48 am IST

