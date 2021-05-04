City gasps for breath as oxygen battle rages on

Grieving relatives of a COVID patient, who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, on Monday.

NEW DELHI

04 May 2021 01:31 IST

AAP legislator appeals to Central government to give Capital its allocated share

The struggle to ensure that hospitals have enough oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continued on Monday with several facilities reaching out to the Delhi government to provide emergency supplies.

Smaller hospitals like Dharamveer Solanki Hospital, HAHC Hospital, Irine Hospital, IBS Hospital sent SOS calls on social media with the government rushing either D-type oxygen cylinders from their reserves or ensuing tankers reach as soon as possible.

‘Reserves depleting’

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha said the government’s oxygen reserves were quickly depleting.

“We shall spare no effort to address each and every SOS. But we at the Delhi government are raising an SOS too. Please give us our allocated share of oxygen,” Mr. Chadha said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that on Sunday, the Capital received 440 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen, which was lesser than the allocated quota of 590 MT and much lesser than Delhi's requirement of 976 MT.

The Centre on Saturday had raised the city's daily quota to 590 MT from 490 MT, amid an acute shortage of oxygen, which is needed to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

He said it was crucial that the government’s demand for 976 MT of oxygen is met due to the increasing number of patients requiring it to survive.

He added that only if the oxygen is supplied to the Capital can the number of beds be increased.