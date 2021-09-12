City drowns in heavy downpour

In addition to usual waterlogging points, colonies also flooded

From flyovers and underpasses to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the vicinity of the Supreme Court, heavy rainfall inundated Delhi on Saturday.

The Public Works Department received around 350 waterlogging complaints, many of which originated from residential colonies, which fall under the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

Delhi Traffic Police said the WHO building on Ring Road, NH-48 near Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Khajuri Khas to Brijpuri and multiple locations in Dwarka witnessed severe waterlogging that affected vehicular movement.

Minto Bridge, Sawan Park underpass, Tilak Bridge, Shakti Nagar underpass, Roshanara underpass, Azad Bhawan pump house, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Bhero enclave underpass, Azadpur underpass, and the Zakhira RUB were inundated. Waterlogging receded after the downpour stopped and pumps were deployed to expel excess water towards the end of the day.

IGIA’s Terminal-3 also witnessed waterlogging, but Delhi International Airport Limited spokesperson said the situation was brought under control “within a few minutes”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta blamed the waterlogging situation on the “negligence and corruption” in the cleaning and maintenance of sewers by the Delhi government departments, including flood control, the PWD and the Delhi Jal Board. “The city government had shown people the dream of making Delhi a world-class city, but due to rampant corruption, Delhi has now become the dirtiest capital in the world,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘Mute spectator’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticised the AAP government for “remaining a mute spectator” as commuters suffered due to flooding of roads and colonies. “The waterlogging is due to choking of uncleaned drains. It is shameful that no one in the AAP government is coming forward to take responsibility for this inefficiency,” he said.