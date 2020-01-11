City court frees DJB engineer and contractor in graft case

A Delhi court has acquitted a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Junior Engineer and a director of a private company in a corruption case, saying that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not been able to bring on record unimpeachable evidence against them.

The probe agency had charged them with entering into a conspiracy for allegedly embezzling a portion of the money released for boring a tube well.

It alleged that the Junior Engineer fraudulently certified that the company director, who was given the contract for boring the tube well, carried out the work as per the agreement by using pipes of a particular company.

It further alleged that the payment amounting to ₹2.13 lakh was made to the contractor on a forged invoice submitted by the private accused person.

Additional Sessions Judge Anjurag Sain, however, dismissed the charges as the investigating agency was not able to produce sustainable evidence before the court.

“The court is of the opinion that since it was the duty of the Finance Department of the DJB to verify the genuineness of invoice, accused Junior Engineer Pritam Singh Meena, who has personally supervised the material and work and issued the satisfaction certificate qua installation of Johnson Pipes in the borewell in question that has also been signed, checked and cross-checked by the officers of the DJB, cannot be held criminally liable for the commission of alleged act of criminal conspiracy in the present case,” the judge said.

“It is apparent that no substantive evidence has come on record to show that the accused persons have committed the charged offences. Thus, the court holds that the prosecution has not been able to prove its case against both accused persons beyond shadow of all reasonable doubts. I accordingly, acquit both the accused persons,” Mr. Sain said in his judgment.