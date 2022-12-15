City could get its Mayor on January 6 

December 15, 2022 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi:

TextEditorThe elections to decide Delhi’s next Mayor could be held in the first week of January next year, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials privy to the matter said.

While an official order announcing the date of the first House meeting has not been issued, officials said it is likely to be held on January 6. In this meeting, the 250 newly elected councillors will be administered the oath, and the elections for the office of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will take place.

This will also be the first meeting of the civic body after the merger of the three erstwhile municipalities — North, South and East — into a unified MCD in May. Earlier this week, the municipality wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor requesting a date to convene the first meeting of the House. Raj Niwas sources confirmed that the L-G has received the file.

Apart from the 250 newly elected councillors, those who will get to vote in the election for the office of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 13 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

Delhi’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor are elected annually. For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members respectively, while the remaining years have no such provisions.

Voting for the MCD polls was held on December 4, followed by the counting on December 7. The results saw the AAP winning 134 of the 250 seats, putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year term in the city’s three erstwhile civic bodies (now unified). “In the first meeting, six members of the House will be elected by the councillors for the MCD’s standing committee. The MPs and MLAs will not participate in this,” said another senior official.

