Delhi

City churches livestream Easter mass

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here let people celebrate Easter Vigil on Saturday night under the COVID-19 lockdown by live-telecasting the mass and the rituals as clergymen sent out a message of hope.

“Everything was the same, except no one came to the church,” said Father Lawrance, from the church. Over 4,000 people tuned in to watch the telecast. The church has been carrying out masses online every day, he said.

Clergymen and Archbishop Anil Cuto sent out a message of resilience and hope, the central idea of Easter, said Father Lawrence. On Sunday too, the mass was held. At Cathedral Church of Redemption, Easter Mass was carried out in Tamil and Hindi.

