City breathes easier as AQI improves

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:18 IST

AQI was in the moderate category after 15 days

After days of “severe” and “very poor” air pollution, the air quality of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida was in the “moderate” category on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality of the Capital was in the moderate category after 15 days and is expected to deteriorate to the “moderate to poor” category on Tuesday.

“The cleaner surrounding air advocated towards Delhi region along with better ventilation conditions due to high winds and a deepened nocturnal boundary layer height [partly due to enhanced mechanical mixing] helped to clean accumulated pollutants. The faster inward winds with mechanical vertical mixing played a decisive role in cleaning up Delhi’s air for the time being,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). Also, the surface-level winds were moderate, which helped in the faster dispersion of pollutants.

The AQI of Delhi was 160 on Monday as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 101 and 176 respectively.

The last time Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category was on November 27 and the AQI was 137.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was low on Monday. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, will be low at night. This prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.