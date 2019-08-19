City breathes cleanest air of the year so far

Delhiites on Sunday breathed the cleanest air of the year so far.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 47, which falls in the ‘good’ category.

Rain received

The Capital received several spells of rainfall over the weekend with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 45.7 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday; and then receiving 2 mm of rain during the day. The rain helped bring down the maximum temperature to 29.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the average for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average. Weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 11.4 mm, 49.9 mm, 65.8 mm and 20.8 mm respectively over a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m.

Light rain expected

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with chance of very light rain or thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, said the Met Department.