City banks on plasma banks in COVID fight

Facilities have provided around 710 units of convalescent plasma to hospitals, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma banks established by the Delhi government at the ILBS and Lok Nayak Hospitals had provided convalescent plasma to hundreds of patients across hospitals in the city free of cost. Till now, around 710 units of convalescent plasma had been provided by these banks to hospitals, including those administered by the Central and State governments, private and MCD.

The first plasma bank was started at ILBS by the Delhi government on July 2 followed by another at Lok Nayak Hospital. Mr. Kejriwal said plasma therapy had shown encouraging results in the recovery of critically ill patients.

To date, the CM said, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age. As many as 322 units have been issued to patients above 60, who are at a high risk of getting critically ill. The youngest patient to receive plasma is 18 years and the oldest patient is 94 years. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy, he said.

Experts across the world had claimed that plasma therapy could aid the recovery of critically-ill COVID-19 patients following which the Delhi government asked for permission to administer plasma therapy in hospitals from the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

All blood groups

Convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare group type AB for which 90 units have been issued, he added. Apart from this, 171 units of A group plasma, 180 units of O group plasma, and 269 units of B group plasma have been provided for the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, various categories of people had come forward to donate plasma. Recovered patients belonging to different professions like police, doctors, nurses, Army officers, and patients in home isolation have donated plasma at the ILBS Hospital, he said.

A total of 921 recovered patients have donated plasma at the ILBS plasma bank, including 86 healthcare workers, 209 entrepreneurs, eight media persons, 28 police officers, 50 students, 32 government officials, and 508 people including servicemen, self-employed professionals, non-residents of Delhi, etc. Around 14 recovered patients have donated plasma more than once.