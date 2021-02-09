CITU Haryana unit to gherao eight Ministers

Farmers protesting in Kundli, Haryana.

GURUGRAM

09 February 2021

Move is part of union’s nationwide campaign supporting farmers’ agitation

The Haryana unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will gherao eight Ministers, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal, over the next week to express solidarity with the farmers seeking repeal of the farm laws.

It is part of CITU’s nationwide campaign supporting the farmers’ agitation.

On February 14

Giving details, CITU Haryana vice-president Satvir Singh said the workers from Gurugram, Rewari and Mewat would lay siege to the residence of Union Minister of State for Statistics and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, on February 14 in support of the farmers’ demand for withdrawal of laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. Similarly, the CITU workers from Sonipat, Panipat, Kaithal and Karnal will gherao the office of Mr. Lal in his Assembly constituency the same day.

The workers in Palwal and Faridabad would gherao Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma’s residence in Ballabgarh. The CITU workers gheraoed the homes and offices of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda and Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on February 7.

Mass movement

Mr. Singh said the government wanted to discredit the ongoing farmers’ agitation saying that it was a movement of a particular community and caste. But the CITU, through these protests, wanted to send across a message that it was a mass movement and involved the working class as well. “The workers and labourers are also impacted by the agriculture so as the economy. So the farmers movement is not just about a community and a region, it concerns everybody,” said Mr. Singh.

The other demands of the CITU include to regularise temporary workers, stop privatisation and eradicate contract system.