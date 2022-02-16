Citizens suggest incentivising EVs, creating ‘Mohalla Libraries’ to Delhi govt. for upcoming budget

Delhi govt. received 5,500 suggestions for the upcoming budget

Delhi govt. received 5,500 suggestions for the upcoming budget

The Delhi Government on Wednesday said that it has received over 5,500 suggestions for this year’s budget. The government had sought suggestions for the 2022-23 budget from citizens, to be sent to the Finance Department. The exercise concluded on Tuesday. Among the suggestions sent by the public, the government said in a statement, were facilities for adult education and creation of “Mohalla Libraries” based on the Mohalla Clinic model.

Those who pitched for the creation of ‘Mohalla Libraries’ argued that they could vastly help those who live in densely populated areas and don’t have private spaces to study. Another resident, the government said, suggested entrepreneur-investor conclaves and programs for small businesses on the lines of ‘Business Blasters.’ Another suggestion called for a policy to mandate Electric Vehicles (EVs) for porters and couriers, who work on a large scale - from wholesale to retail markets - which could be covered by EVs easily. A related suggestion was about making parking cheaper for EVs, in order to incentivise people to adopt the greener mode of transport. A young student had suggested that e-bikes be promoted in Delhi by putting up e-bike rental points near educational institutes and crowded colonies. Other innovative responses suggested the concept of small scale community solar power plants, localised biogas plants and sewage treatment plants, use of treated water for irrigation of parks, and e-waste collection at doorstep. According to the government, a major share of responses concern the areas of education, health and economic growth. Apart from these subjects, citizens also gave their opinion on policies for tourism promotion, better transportation, rural development, pollution, beautification of the city and social welfare. Talking about the major expenditure incurred over the past financial year, the government said that it was working to bolster its health infrastructure and allocated 14% of the budget towards the health sector, given how 2021 was marred by the COVID pandemic.

In addition to new hospitals and upgraded infrastructure, the Delhi Government is going to implement the Health Information Management System (HIMS) within the next one-and-a-half years at the conclusion of which every citizen will have their own health card, the government stated.

The Delhi government added that it had spent 25% of the funds for education for “Deshbhakti Budget” aimed at bringing a “holistic revolution” in the education system.