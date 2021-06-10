Citing pandemic, plea in HC seeks postponement of FMGE screening test

Candidates will be forced to travel without having received even one dose of vaccine, says association

The Association of MD Physicians has asked the Delhi High Court to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test scheduled for June 18 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The association contended that there are a limited number of cities being notified as centres for the FMGE screening test and a large number of candidates will be forced to travel without having received even one dose of vaccine.

The petition was opposed by the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) saying that it was only a qualifying exam which can be taken even in December, if not in June and the test should not be postponed at the behest of a few candidates.

Justice Amit Bansal will continue the hearing on Friday.

The association said that in accordance with the Indian Medical Council Act and Screening Test Regulations 2002, persons possessing medical qualifications awarded by a foreign institution are required to qualify the FMGE Screening Test in order to receive recognition for their medical qualifications and to be registered to the State medical councils to practice medicine in India.

“At such times, when the Central government is undertaking strictest measures to control the pandemic and all the State governments imposing lockdowns and curfews, movement and transport restrictions, the members of the petitioner association and other eligible foreign medical graduates are being forced to appear for the FMGE Screening Test on June 18, while putting themselves and people around them at the risk of contracting COVID-19,” the plea said.