Cities with poor air quality told to sprinkle water on roads

NEW DELHI

05 December 2020 00:29 IST

NGT says water from sewage treatment plants should be used instead of fresh water

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all municipal bodies in the NCR and other cities, where the ambient air quality is in the “poor” category, to ensure that water is sprinkled on roads before sweeping them.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed that water from sewage treatment plants should be used instead of fresh water.

“We direct all the municipal corporations and local bodies in the NCR, where air quality levels are normally non-compliant, and other cities with the air quality in ‘poor’ and above categories to take necessary steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads,” the Bench said.

The green panel also directed authorities to ensure steps are taken to plant grass or raise small herbs and shrubs on the sides of pavements, roads and on open dusty areas.

“The pavements may also be appropriately covered so as to prevent generation of dust and attention also needs to be given to stop burning of biomass or waste and regulate construction and demolition activities,” the NGT directed.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner R.S. Virk, seeking action to curb the impact of dust pollution arising out of dry sweeping of roads in metro cities. The petition contended that dust contributed to around 43% of the air pollution.