CISF Sub-Inspector killed in CGO fire was due for promotion

The 57-year-old CISF Sub-Inspector, Mahavir Prasad Godara, who died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO complex on Wednesday, was to be promoted as Inspector in a couple of months.

Godara, from Rajasthan’s Churu, was deployed in the building as security in-charge and had joined the morning shift just before the fire incident.

A CISF constable, also deployed at the building, said that soon after the fire broke out, Godara along with other CISF personnel rushed inside to rescue the people.

“Godara informed the fire brigade, the police and also switched on the fire alarm in the building. A group of CISF personnel along with the fire department officials safely evacuated 15 people from the building. At last, they went to the fifth floor to find if anyone has been trapped there,” said the constable.

However, Godara got trapped in the thick smoke and fell unconscious. “We immediately rushed him to AIIMS where he died during treatment. He had gone inside to see if anyone was trapped there. He was a courageous man who died while on duty,” said Godara’s colleagues.

CISF PRO, Hemendra Singh, said Godara was a former Airforce officer and had joined the CISF as SI under ex-servicemen quota in 2008. He is survived by two sons and wife who live in Churu. His elder son works with a private company while his younger son is preparing for government exams.

“After serving for two years in Bhilai, he was transferred to Delhi in 2011 and was posted in IGI. In 2018, he was shifted to government building security unit,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh said CISF will recommend Godara’s name for President Police Medal for Gallantry and police medal for saving lives. “We will also upload his details on Bharat Ke Veer portal if anyone wants to make contribution. The body has been sent to Churu where he will be cremated with full State honours,” added Mr. Singh.

CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan and other senior officers paid tributes to Godara.