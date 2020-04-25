CISF proposes steps for post-lockdown metro services

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards metro rail premises in the NCR, has asked its personnel to stock personal protective equipment, including face masks, for at least three months in a post-lockdown scenario when services resume.

Though a decision has not been taken on when metro services will resume as the second phase of lockdown comes to an end on May 3, the CISF has prepared a detailed proposal.

It has been proposed that friskers and x-ray screeners should additionally wear face shields or visors to protect their face, especially eyes, from any kind of exposure.

The CISF has also proposed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation deploy additional staff to ensure social distancing among passengers. It will also be mandatory to wear face masks while entering the metro channel.

Around 12,000 CISF personnel are deployed in the NCR to secure over 160 metro stations.

An official said that the Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons having COVID-19 infection, adding that it will not be compulsory.

The CISF said hand sanitisation or washing facilities should be available at entry points, and thermal screening will be done. The official said that those with high temperatures and symptoms of cold, cough and other flu like symptoms will be denied entry.