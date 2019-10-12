CISF official, friend remanded in three-day police custody

After planting drugs in a car belonging to an IAS officer’s husband, an accused in the case, a CISF commandant, offered help to the woman as he wanted to meet her, the police said on Friday.

CISF commandant Ranjan Pratap Singh, director of the bureau of security (BOS) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and his friend Neeraj Chauhan has been charged with criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the NDPS Act.

‘In dilemma for 5 days’

“The accused are in three-day police custody,” said an officer. During interrogation, the accused said he procured the drug from Aligarh and was in dilemma for five days from October 4-9 about committing the crime, they said. On Wednesday, Singh and his friend asked a key maker in Lajpat Nagar to open the vehicle after which they planted the drug inside it. The accused contacted the woman after her husband was arrested and said he would want to help him get out of the trouble.

The police said Neeraj’s friend was admitted to AIIMS when Singh said he could help with the treatment. However, in return, Singh asked for his help. He gave Neeraj four mobile numbers and asked him to inform the police about the car. Neeraj took a phone from a fruit seller on the pretext of making an emergency call and informed the police about the vehicle. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a CISF officer received a call about a suspicious car parked inside the CGO complex. CISF personnel found 52 pouches containing 550g charas, the police said. The car owner was nabbed and a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act.