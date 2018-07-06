CISF officer stabbed for resisting robbery

A 50-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was stabbed with a blade while resisting a robbery bid on Thursday afternoon.

Another CISF officer said that Assistant Sub Inspector Mohd. Umar, deployed with the Delhi Metro, was off duty on Thursday and had gone to Old Delhi Railway Station, when the incident happened.

“The officer had to parcel something to his village. When he was about to the station, a few men stopped him and tried to snatch his bag,” the other officer said.

Injuries on the back

Mr. Umar fought back and the accused attacked him with a blade and he sustained injuries on his back. The accused managed to flee but Mr. Umar made sure his bag was safe. “The officer approached the local police. He was provided first-aid treatment,,” the officer said.

The CISF said that the local police are investigating the matter.