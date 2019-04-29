CISF nabs conman in CRPF uniform

A conman wearing a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable uniform was held at Chandni Chowk metro station, said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official on Sunday.

The official said they received a tip-off at 8.22 p.m. on April 27 after which the person was caught near gate number 3 at the Chandni Chowk metro station.

He was then taken to the security room for enquiry. CISF PRO Hemendra Singh said after questioning and verification, the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The man identified himself as Nadeem Khan from UP’s Shamli district.

He did not have any ID proof or any documents that could establish him as a CRPF official.

“We verified his credentials from the CRPF unit. He claimed to be posted in Kashmir but no person with this name was registered there. Later, he said he had come to attend the funeral of his mother. We contacted the Shamli police to visit his house and verify his claims. However, this too turned out to be fake. His parents are fine and were at home,” said a CISF official.

Two Aadhaar cards with a different dates of birth, father’s name and addresses, and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials are questioning him to verify his details if he is a member of any group.