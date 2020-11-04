CISF man succumbs to burn injuries

NEW DELHI

04 November 2020 00:25 IST

A 43-year-old Central Industrial Security Force Head Constable died a day after he suffered burn injuries allegedly from a heater while warming his dinner, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Head Constable Alok Kumar, who hails from a village in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, they said.

The police said the incident took place on Monday night when Mr. Kumar was on duty at morcha no. 2 at Indira Gandhi Smriti.

Advertising

Advertising

“We received a PCR call around 10 p.m. at Tughlak Road police station that a CISF jawan on duty at Indira Gandhi Smriti got burned and the PCR van is shifting him to Safdarjung Hospital. He was critical,” a senior police officer said.

Inquiry under way

Doctors said that he sustained 60% burn injuries and was unfit to give a statement. The police said that on Tuesday morning, they were informed that he had succumbed to injuries.

The police said that inspection of the spot was conducted and it was confirmed that he caught fire from a heater kept in the morcha while warming his dinner. Senior CISF officers have also visited the spot and the hospital and an inquiry is under way.