CISF launches encyclopaedia to strengthen security services

The Central Industrial Security Force launched an online encyclopaedia — Securitypedia — which incorporates a wide gamut of security-related practices across the globe, said CISF spokesperson on Saturday.

The CISF has established a technical lab at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad to maintain and update technical knowledge about the latest innovations in the field safety and security that can be used in places like airports and government offices, he added.

The technical lab has a dedicated research and development wing manned by a team of officers with a technical background, who maintain a constant interface with various academic and research institutions and other professional agencies, said a CISF official.

“Depending upon the outreach and feedback, the Securitypedia will be made accessible to other paramilitary forces,” he said, adding that moving ahead with digital India, there was a need to empower the personnel by making technical knowledge available to them at the click of a button.

Officials can blog

“It is not just a static website containing data archives but a platform where CISF officials can contribute by writing blogs on professional issues. It has been developed as a repository of knowledge and contains extensive information on technical learning, CISF manuals, case studies, technical compendium, etc,” said the official. There is also a feature in Securitypedia — CISF Tube — where officials can find all videos relevant to CISF. To streamline the monitoring of field units on a day-to-day basis, they have developed an innovative dashboard that provides real-time data collection.

The technical research and development lab of CISF has been actively engaged with national-level research institutions such as the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to leverage the technological solutions they can offer.

To achieve the objective, CISF has been assisting the National Center of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS) at IIT-Mumbai in the evaluation of products, said the spokesperson.