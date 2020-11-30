CISF jawan saves life of Delhi Metro passenger

New Delhi

30 November 2020 16:37 IST

A CISF constable saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station in south Delhi by performing CPR medical procedure on him, officials said on Monday.

The Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The incident took place at the Ghitorni station in a train that was bound for Huda City Centre.

The daughter of the passenger, identified as Punjab resident Bharat Bhushan (50), informed the train driver that her father was not feeling well and that they required help.

The message was sent to the Ghitorni station controller who subsequently informed Central Industrial Security Force in-charge Sub Inspector S.K. Yadav about the emergency call, they said.

The CISF official along with his team rushed to help the passenger and he was taken out of the train but he fell unconscious on the platform.

CISF constable Ratan Prasad Gupta immediately performed the CPR medical procedure on the passenger following which he came back to his senses, he said.

The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network.

An ambulance was called and the passenger was sent to a hospital in the Saket, he added.