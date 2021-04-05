CISF holds bomb drill outside NMC

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 23:55 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies on Monday conducted a “dummy check” outside the National Media Centre [NMC] at Raisina Road in New Delhi using a toy-shaped object to examine the response of security personnel to any bomb scare, officials said.

“It was a dummy check conducted by our Government Building Security (GBS) unit to check the response of our teams to such [bomb] threats,” CISF chief spokesperson DIG Anil Pandey said.

Delhi Police said that a CISF team was examining the area outside NMC around 10 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious object. “They discovered a toy-shaped item wrapped in a polythene. The bomb detection squad of the CISF checked it thoroughly and presence of any explosive was ruled out,” a police officer said

Advertising

Advertising

“The bomb detection squad of the CISF and the police thoroughly searched the area for any other suspicious objects in the vicinity. Nothing else was found,” the officer said.