CISF chalks out safety plan for its personnel and commuters

Entry to be disallowed if number of passengers exceeds limit

After the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will resume its services from September 7, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) for its personnel on Thursday.

A senior CISF officer said the primary concern is health and safety of their personnel, DMRC employees, shopowners and the commuters. The CISF has prepared a Business Continuity Plan to ensure the safety and security of those at the metro stations. They said they will deploy personnel at the entry gates.

As per the plan: “Security personnel at the gate will take a stock of the number of people waiting at the security checking point. They can disallow entry if the number of passengers exceeds the prescribed limit. Also, there would be a thermal screening of everyone at the entry gates.”

A CISF officer said queuing areas have been marked at the security points. He said a distance of two metres shall be maintained between the frisking and line-up points.

One-metre distance

A distance of one metre shall be maintained between passengers waiting at the security point. In case of any suspicious baggage, the passengers will be asked to open their belongings.

“The frisker shall continuously monitor the door-frame metal detector and simultaneously profile the passenger. Frisking shall be done only in case the security personnel have reasonable doubts. Contactless frisking shall be carried out by using an extended hand-held metal detector at a minimum distance of 2.5 centimetres,” reads the plan.

The CISF instructed all personnel to wear a regular uniform with full sleeves, gloves and masks.

Friskers and X-BIS screeners should additionally wear face shield/visor to protect their face especially eyes from exposure. The personnel shall thoroughly clean their uniforms daily after completion of duties. All personnel must follow the new uniform code issued from time to time, said an officer, adding that sufficient PPEs at all stations must be kept reserve at the CCTV rooms for handling suspected passengers and their belongings.

Word to passengers

Under the CISF safety plan, passengers have been advised to refrain from touching any surface inside the metro stations or trains.

Frequent sanitisation of station premises to be carried out with appropriate techniques. Security equipment and fixtures at security points, including baggage checking tables, should be sanitised every 30 minutes. Sufficient quantity of sanitiser should be provided at every security point.