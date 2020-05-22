CISF adopts no-touch policy for passengers entering airports

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said they have adopted a “no-touch policy” for passengers entering airports, said a senior CISF officer on Thursday.

The officer said that to ensure safety of passengers and CISF personnel, they have adopted the policy to prevent spread of COVID-19.

“Passenger entering the airport have to undergo thermal screening and their ticket and ID will be checked by security personnel via a camera. A CISF personnel will check the ID by sitting in a glass cabin at the entry point,” said the officer.

He added that they have provided masks, gloves and alcohol-based sanitisers to all their personnel. Infra-red thermometers have also been arranged for screening at building entry points and at access control places.

“At frisking point, passenger will cross Door Frame Metal Detectors. If any metal object is detected in possession of passengers then an extended hand-held metal detector will be used to frisk. There will be no pat-downs,” said the officer.

It is advisable to passengers to avoid carrying metal object during frisking as it could cause inconvenience to him or her. Luggage will also be sanitised, said the CISF officer.

He added that to maintain social distancing, they have made markings on the floor and also at the parking area.

“We have also made an arrangement for urgent pat frisking, if required. A team wearing PPE and maintaining other safety precautions will deal with the situation,” said the officer.

The officer added that their recommendation of early arrival of passenger at the airport has been considered and it will help them in security clearance. They have requested all passengers coming to the airport to wear mask and take other safety precautions not only for their own sake but also for the sake of security personnel.

A total of 90 CISF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, out of which six were deployed at the Delhi airport and 24 at Delhi metro.