Circulate draft notice on RO use for two months: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that the circulation of draft notification pertaining to the use of RO (reverse osmosis) technology should be done within two months instead of the four months as proposed by the Union Environment Ministry.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Having regard to the fact that any steps for environmental protection have to be prompt, period for circulation of the draft notification or inviting comments need not be so long as is proposed. The same may be reduced to two months.”

The directions came after a status report filed by the Centre sought an extension of four months.

“In order to delineate appropriate provision for effective compliance of NGT’s order, four months is required, which includes two months for circulation of draft notification for inviting comments and two months for incorporation of comments, finalisation of notification and obtaining approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice,” read the status report.

However, referring to a previous order passed by the Tribunal, the Bench noted: “The issue of execution of the said order has been pending for the last six months.”