Circular issued against Tablighi Jamaat leader

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious congregation, has been traced in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Named in FIR

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against head of Tablighi Centre Maulana Saad and six others who were named in the FIR for violating lockdown orders and organising a religious gathering at Nizamuddin.

His lawyer Tauseef Khan said Saad is under self-quarantine and the cleric will join investigation after his quarantine period is over.

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by station house officer Nizamuddin for holding a religious congregation here allegedly in violation of the lockdown orders and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A second notice was also issued to him this week.

In an audio message last week, Saad said he was exercising self-quarantine after tested positive for COVID-19.

Visited by thousands last month, the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamudddin centre also turned out to be a hotspot for spread of COVID-19 in the country.