Circular issued against Tablighi Jamaat leader

He will join probe after isolation period

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious congregation, has been traced in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Named in FIR

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against head of Tablighi Centre Maulana Saad and six others who were named in the FIR for violating lockdown orders and organising a religious gathering at Nizamuddin.

His lawyer Tauseef Khan said Saad is under self-quarantine and the cleric will join investigation after his quarantine period is over.

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by station house officer Nizamuddin for holding a religious congregation here allegedly in violation of the lockdown orders and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A second notice was also issued to him this week.

In an audio message last week, Saad said he was exercising self-quarantine after tested positive for COVID-19.

Visited by thousands last month, the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamudddin centre also turned out to be a hotspot for spread of COVID-19 in the country.

