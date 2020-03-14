Cinema halls turn away audience, institutes suspend classes in Capital

NEW DELHI

14 March 2020 01:41 IST

Managements comply with Delhi government order to stop spread of COVID-19

Cinema halls, tuition centres and colleges wore a deserted look on Friday following an order released by the Delhi government on Thursday to shut these till March 31 to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Capital.

While multi-screen halls withheld their bookings on online ticketing platforms, a few single-screen ones still allowed people to procure tickets online. The management of Miraj Cinemas in Subhash Nagar said it received several online bookings, but stayed shut and was processing the refunds.

Amba Cinema, another single-screen theatre on G.T. Road here, had stationed guards outside to inform people that it would remain shut till March 31. “We have sent away almost 20 people who had come to watch a movie, since morning,” one of the guards said.

Prominent tuition centres in South Extension had students visiting for “clarification of doubts” related to studies and competitive medical exams in May, but regular classes remained suspended. Most institutes have deferred the commencement of new classes to April 1.

A student of Motilal Nehru College, Priyanka Dewara, said, “All classes have been suspended till month-end due to COVID-19 scare. We have been asked to report in April.”

Stating that the submission dates of assignments have been postponed, a management student at Fortune Institute of International Business, Shreya, said she welcomed the government’s decision of shutting colleges.

Gautam, who studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: “All seminars and conferences have been postponed, but the libraries are open as of now.”

Non-teaching staff from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College said that only the administration department staff and the principal were available in the college and holidays had been declared for students as well as teaching staff.