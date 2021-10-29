Delhi

Cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity in Delhi; 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals

A worker seen spraying disinfectant to sanitize at the Delite Cinema hall. DDMA has allowed full seating capacity in cinema halls from November 1, 2021. File   | Photo Credit: Moorthy R.V.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.

An order, issued by the DDMA, listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of COVID-19 will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1 The order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 7:55:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cinema-halls-to-reopen-with-100-capacity-in-delhi-200-people-allowed-in-weddings-funerals/article37233675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY