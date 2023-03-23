March 23, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - New Delhi

With over 80 artists from across the country showcasing their work, the CIMA Art Mela gets off to a colourful start on Friday. The week-long art fair is happening at the India Habitat Centre after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

Renowned artists like Samir Aich, Babu Xavier, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Paresh Maity, Baiju Parthan, Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman, Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Rm. Palaniappan and Ramananda Bandyopadhyay , among others, are at the fair with their traditional and contemporary artwork, including paintings, graphics, digital prints, and photography.

“We are excited to bring back CIMA fair and provide an opportunity for art lovers to view and purchase high-quality and meaningful art at affordable prices. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone and create a platform that educates, informs, and inspires,” says Rakhi Sarkar, Director of CIMA Gallery.

The Centre of International Modern Arts (CIMA) opened in 1993 to make art accessible and affordable to a larger audience. It was designed under the guidance of renowned art galleries in London and New York. Since then, it has become India’s largest affordable art fair, aiming to educate and inform the viewer about premium artworks that wouldn’t pinch their pockets.

“The fair promises to be an exciting opportunity for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to explore the world of art and take home a piece of original artwork at an affordable price,” adds Rakhi. Part of the proceeds from the art fair will be donated to the Art and Heritage Foundation, the non-profit wing of CIMA, and used for various projects to benefit artists and promote art and culture.

At Visual Arts Gallery, Gate No.2 India Habitat Centre; Till March 30; 10 am to 8 pm