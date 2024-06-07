GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CIC can’t comment on how MPs spend their MPLADS funds: Delhi High Court

Published - June 07, 2024 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The observations made by the CIC on how the Members of Parliament are utilising the MPLADS funds have to be expunged, Justice Subramonium Prasad said in his May 15 order.

The observations made by the CIC on how the Members of Parliament are utilising the MPLADS funds have to be expunged, Justice Subramonium Prasad said in his May 15 order. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court has held that the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) has “no jurisdiction” to comment on the utilisation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds by MPs as the scope of the Right To Information (RTI) Act is limited to providing access to information under the control of public authorities.

The court expunged certain remarks made by the CIC while dealing with an RTI application seeking information relating to the utilisation of MPLADS funds.

In its October 2018 order, the CIC had observed that some MPs were “deliberately accumulating” their MPLADS funds for the last year of their term to gain an advantage during elections. It had suggested to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation that this “abuse” of the funds be prevented and guidelines be implemented for distributing the money equally for each year of the five-year term. The court expunged these observations by the CIC.

“The observations made by the CIC on how the Members of Parliament are utilising the MPLADS funds have to be expunged,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said in his May 15 order.

The court’s order came after the Centre’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation challenged the CIC order. The Ministry contended that the CIC exceeded its jurisdiction by commenting on the action taken by MPs in spending their MPLADS funds.

The court noted that as per Section 18 of the RTI Act, the CIC can only deal with issues relating to the information being sought or any other issue related to the dissemination of information.

The court, however, retained the CIC’s direction for the disclosure of constituency-wise and work-wise details of the funds under the RTI Act.

