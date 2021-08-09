Delhi

CIABC cautions against high liquor licence prices in city

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) on Sunday welcomed the allotment of retail liquor vends through bidding but cautioned against high prices of alcohol licences in Delhi.

The CIABC said it hoped that high auction prices are not passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices or to manufacturers in the form of demands for undue discounts.

CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri said passing on the burden of high auction prices to consumer or to the manufacturers will not be good for long-term health of the industry.


