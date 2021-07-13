Church built on govt. land demolished

New Delhi

13 July 2021 00:37 IST

Letter and notices were duly served to the encroachers: DM

A church, which was built on government land in Chattarpur in south Delhi, was demolished on Monday, authorities said.

“The land belongs to the government. However, it was encroached by some people by installing religious structures. Overtime, the encroached area started increasing in the garb of the expansion of the religious structure. Therefore, BDO office tried to undertake the demolition of the unauthorised structures,” said District Magistrate (South), Ankita Chakravarty.

“However, the encroachers approached National Human Rights Commission from where the matter was transferred to the religious committee. Thereafter, a letter was received from the Home Police-II Department dated 03/03/2021 where they cited the High Court order of 2015 in WPC no 5234/2011 wherein it was directed to demolish the entire construction above the ground floor as well as portions of the ground where idols are not installed or placed without waiting for the decision of the religious committee,” the District Magistrate said.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that the demolition drive was taken up in pursuance of the letter and notices were duly served to the encroachers and the demolition was successfully carried out on Monday.