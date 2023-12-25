ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas celebration: Delhi Police increases security at churches

December 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have stepped up vigil in the national capital ahead of the Christmas celebrations and sought assistance from paramilitary forces to provide additional security cover to around 250 churches across the national capital.

For bigger churches, additional force will be deployed, a senior police officer said.

“We have set up patrolling squads besides deploying quick response teams equipped with emergency response vehicles and metal detectors,” said the officer, adding that extra security check-points have also been created.

He said the police will not allow any breach of law and order during the celebrations and strict action will be taken against drunk drivers.

