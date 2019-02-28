Chopper case accused wants to turn approver

Rajiv Saxena, one of the accused in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to become approver. He is on regular bail in the case.

Mr. Saxena’s application in the court of Special Judge Arvind Kumar said: “The applicant humbly prays without prejudice to his defence that he may be granted pardon approver under Section 306 of CrPC subject to the condition that he will make full disclosure to the extent facts are within his knowledge of which he will make true and proper disclosure subject to the grant of person.”

“The applicant cooperated with the investigation during the entire period of remand before the directorate. The applicant has made a clean breast of the entire facts as known to the applicant with regard to the complaint pertaining to the AgustaWestland helicopters filed by the Directorate of Enforcement to the extent known to him,” the application further said.

Filed application himself

Mr. Saxena also submitted that he had filed the application on his own without any coercion. He urged the court to pardon and allow him to turn approver.

The Judge took his application on record and directed the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply to his plea. The application will be taken up for consideration on Thursday.

Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi and Mr. Saxena’s wife Shivani have also been made accused by the directorate.

ED’s allegations

The directorate has alleged that in connivance with Gautam Khaitan, one of the accused in the case, Mr. Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of crime for payment to various politicians, bureaucrats and Air Force officials.