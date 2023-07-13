Chopped body parts found near Delhi’s Geeta Colony flyover; probe under way

July 13, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the partially decomposed body parts of an unidentified person from two places near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi.

According to a senior officer, a labourer came alerted the police around 9.15 a.m. when he came across the dismembered remains. A case has been filed at the Kotwali police station under IPC Section 302 (murder).

Another officer said the remains prima facie appear to be those of a woman aged around 35-40. “The victim’s gender will only be confirmed after orthopaedic forensic analysis. The head was in a plastic bag and parts of limbs were lying about 50 metres away,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the details about the victim death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem is conducted. “Forensic and crime teams inspected the spots to find the remaining parts. Multiple teams are investigating the case and looking for other evidence,” he added.

“It seems that the body was thrown two-three days ago. We have also found salt from the remains, which must have been used to decompose the body. It is also unclear yet which body parts are still missing,” the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, there was a slight confusion between the Central and the North district over the jurisdiction of the area where the remains were found.

However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya said the issue was resolved. “A case usually goes to the police station where the place of occurrence is. In this case, there was no occurrence, so the jurisdiction was decided based on where the first body part was found, which was under the flyover in North district,” he said.

“As soon as we reached there, we decided the jurisdiction based on all facts. At the moment, multiple teams of both the districts are working to gather evidence related to the case,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT