‘Choose France’ education fair held in Delhi; aspirants seek options

‘Over ₹11 crore earmarked for 500 scholarships only for the Indian students’

An education fair, ‘Choose France Tour 2022’, was organised on Sunday, aiming to attract students to fulfil France’s goal of enrolling 20,000 Indian students by 2025.

The fair was to showcase to Indian students varied avenues for pursuing advanced studies at world-class French universities with an option of availing liberal scholarships.

“Over ₹11 crore is earmarked for 500 scholarships only for the Indian students”, said Margo Girard, National Coordinator of Campus France in India, at the fair. She further added that the students would enjoy other advantages like social security, subsidised living and health benefits, to name a few.

Liberal scholarships

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain addressed the students who were accompanied by parents and teachers. He advocated that meritorious children from “poorer backgrounds can be hopeful as well”, with options of liberal scholarships, insurance, working while studying, and encouragement to work for two years in France after graduation, as permitted by their visa. If a student is “insightful, bright and hardworking then he’ll make it”, said the Ambassador.

“We didn’t know that France had programmes in English language”, said Himanshi, a high school student, who believed that this event tackled a lot of misconceptions about studying in France. “Language is not a problem,” the Ambassador said, adding that there are around 1,700 curriculums offered in English.

The event was organised by the Institut Français en Inde, the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with Campus France. The French government agency counsels international students seeking to pursue higher studies in the country.