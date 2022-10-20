Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and Atmanirbhar, says Amit Shah ahead of MCD polls

Mr. Shah also assured that the BJP will be ready with a plan to make Delhi garbage-free.

PTI New Delhi
October 20, 2022 16:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of ‘Waste to Energy’ plant, in New Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' while the BJP wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar, and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand here, Mr. Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed ₹40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

"They (Kejriwal-led party) want Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar," Mr. Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Mr. Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but said "this illusion can last only for five to seven years".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (politics of advertisement) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (politics of development)," he added.

Mr. Shah also assured that the BJP will be ready with a plan to make Delhi garbage-free by the time MCD elections are held and that the city will be in a position to process 100% of its daily waste by 2025.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the with Centre's approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app