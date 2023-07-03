Chloride levels posing risk to housing in NCR, experts call for relook of building norms

July 03, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

While the quality of raw materials, such as cement, steel bars, sand and bricks etc., is vital for residential construction, that of water is often overlooked.

However, a report published in early June by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has raised concerns over the standard of water used in the National Capital Region.

A real estate company commissioned the report after residents in one of its housing projects, in Gurugram Sector 102, expressed concerns, such as sagging balconies in a few apartments.

In its report, the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi, said it found chloride in the concrete, noting this could have happened due to “the presence of chloride in water or aggregate used in concrete”.

“This chloride, when in contact with water, leads to initiation of corrosion of embedded steel reinforcement,” it stated.

IIT Delhi also cautioned that multiple projects in the Dwarka belt and near Dwarka Expressway face the same issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, experts called for a review of the existing norms as well as the need for periodic testing and monitoring of groundwater used for construction.

Anil Dewan, head of the Department of Architecture, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA),said high chloride levels in water may lead to corrosion of reinforced steel in concrete structures.

However, he clarified that the maximum allowable chloride content varies depending on the specific application and local standards.

Sandal Kapoor, an architect and visiting faculty at SPA, said the quality of water might impact various aspects of a project.

“To ensure the best possible construction outcomes, it is important to use water that meets the specified quality standards and requirements,” Mr. Kapoor added.

Living dangerously

In February 2022, two women were killed when a sixth-floor apartment in an 18-storey tower of Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram Sector 109 collapsed and the debris fell down to the first floor. The district administration set up a committee to table a report, which found that the affected tower was unsafe for inhabitation and unfeasible for any repair due to the high chloride levels in the concrete.

(With inputs from Ashok Kumar)

