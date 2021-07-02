Delhi

Chinese ‘manjha’ seized during inspection in Central Delhi

Six kg of Chinese ‘manjha’, which is banned in the city, was seized from a man during an inspection by government officials at shops selling kites in Central Delhi.

On Wednesday, when a team of officials was carrying out inspection at shops selling kites in Hauz Qazi, they noticed a suspicious looking man with a jute bag, said an official.

“On seeing the officials, he ran away from the spot and could not be arrested. But he left the the bag behind,” said District Magistrate (Central) Akriti Sagar.

Similar inspections are being carried out across Delhi.

“Last year, a boy’s throat got slit in west Delhi due to Chinese ‘manjha’. We are carrying out inspections now as the kite flying season is about to begin and a lot of people fly kites on August 15 too. We will continue the inspections at least till August 15,” Ms. Sagar said.

Chinese manjha is a thread with glass coating used in kite flying which is banned in the city as it causes injury to humans and birds. As per rules, cotton thread, which is free from any sharp, metallic, or glass coating, is only allowed to be used for kite flying.


