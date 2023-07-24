ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese manja dealer held in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, 60 rolls seized

July 24, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Action is part of the citywide crackdown on illegal sale and use of the thread used for kite-flying

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its crackdown against the illegal sale and use of Chinese manja, Delhi Police on Sunday said it had arrested a dealer from north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that the accused, Zakhir, 25, was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under IPC Section 188 as well as Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, the DCP said, adding that 60 rolls of Chinese manja were recovered from his possession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illegal thread,” he added.

The police have launched a crackdown on Chinese manja after a seven-year-old girl died on July 19, when a stray piece of the thread used for kite-flying, which was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2017, slit her throat while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her family in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Seven people have already been arrested for using the Chinese manja and over 100 rolls seized in multiple raids across the city after Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s order in the past few days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US