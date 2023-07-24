HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese manja dealer held in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, 60 rolls seized

Action is part of the citywide crackdown on illegal sale and use of the thread used for kite-flying

July 24, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its crackdown against the illegal sale and use of Chinese manja, Delhi Police on Sunday said it had arrested a dealer from north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that the accused, Zakhir, 25, was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under IPC Section 188 as well as Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, the DCP said, adding that 60 rolls of Chinese manja were recovered from his possession.

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illegal thread,” he added.

The police have launched a crackdown on Chinese manja after a seven-year-old girl died on July 19, when a stray piece of the thread used for kite-flying, which was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2017, slit her throat while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her family in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Seven people have already been arrested for using the Chinese manja and over 100 rolls seized in multiple raids across the city after Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s order in the past few days.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.