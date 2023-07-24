Chinese manja dealer held in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, 60 rolls seized

July 24, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Continuing its crackdown against the illegal sale and use of Chinese manja, Delhi Police on Sunday said it had arrested a dealer from north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that the accused, Zakhir, 25, was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under IPC Section 188 as well as Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, the DCP said, adding that 60 rolls of Chinese manja were recovered from his possession.

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illegal thread,” he added.

The police have launched a crackdown on Chinese manja after a seven-year-old girl died on July 19, when a stray piece of the thread used for kite-flying, which was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2017, slit her throat while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her family in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Seven people have already been arrested for using the Chinese manja and over 100 rolls seized in multiple raids across the city after Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s order in the past few days.