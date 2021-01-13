Chill makes a comeback with min. temp at 4.3 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI

13 January 2021 03:48 IST

The winter chill made a comeback in the Capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature had risen to 14.4 degrees Celsius on January 7 due to cloud cover and rain.

As the whether cleared, it slowly started falling again. The IMD in its forecast says that cold wave conditions may persist in several parts of the city as cold winds will continue to blow from the Himalayas. The forecast for January 13 shows that the Capital will have mainly clear skies with dense fog in the morning. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are to settle between 18 and four degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertising

Advertising